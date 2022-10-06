'High Holidays of Hope' event at JCC focuses on supporting neighbors during Yom Kippur

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- With Wednesday being Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the Jewish year, the community gathered at the Jewish Community Center in Squirrel Hill to learn how they can better support their neighbors.

Religious leaders say that during a holiday that's all about atonement and seeking forgiveness, we should all learn how to stand up for those who feel their reproductive rights, civic rights, or gender identity rights are restricted.

Conversations at the event were highlighted with modern interpretations of the Yom Kippur confessional prayers.

To watch the full discussion from the event, click here.