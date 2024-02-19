Hideki Matsuyama closes with 62 at Riviera to break PGA Tour victory record for Asian-born players

Hideki Matsuyama set the Riviera record for the lowest closing round by a winner Sunday in the Genesis Invitational, giving the Japanese star another record that means far more to him.

Matsuyama rallied from a six-shot deficit with a 9-under 62, punctuated by consecutive shots inside a foot, to win for the ninth time on the PGA Tour. That breaks the record for Asian-born players he shared with K.J. Choi of South Korea.

Matsuyama finished at 17-under 267 for a three-shot victory over Will Zalatoris (69) and Luke List (68). Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, best friends playing in the final group, faded in the middle of the back nine and tied for fourth.

It was Matsuyama's first victory since his playoff win at the Sony Open two years ago, after which Shigeki Maruyama sent him a text to remind him of a conversation they once had about becoming the most prolific PGA Tour winner of Asian players.

This one looked unlikely at the start of a final round in which Cantlay had a two-shot lead and looked to be in total control of his game. But it was a struggle from the start for Cantlay, who closed with a 72. Schauffele had 70.

The victory was worth $4 million from the $20 million purse and moves Matsuyama to No. 20 in the world. He has 18 wins worldwide, eight on the Japan Golf Tour and the unofficial Hero World Challenge, also hosted by Tiger Woods.

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Stephen Ames captured his seventh PGA Tour Champions title Sunday without hitting a shot when the final round of the Chubb Classic was canceled because of a massive storm system moving across Florida.

Tournament officials originally planned to play only nine holes for the final round at Tiburon Golf Club until a forecast of the storm getting stronger led to the cancellation.

Ames shot an 8-under 64 on Saturday to build a three-shot lead over Rocco Mediate, and he was declared the winner. Ames now has five wins in his last 24 starts on PGA Tour Champions.

Ames finished at 13-under 131 and earned $270,000. Rocco Mediate, who opened with a 63, was runner-up after a 71 on Saturday. Ernie Els was part of a four-way tie for third. Steven Alker, who won the last two Champions events dating to the end of last season, wound up in a tie for 15th.

OTHER TOURS

LIV Golf player David Puig of Spain had a 61-61 weekend for a two-shot victory in the IRS Prima Malaysian Open. Puig earned one of three spots in the British Open through the International Finals Qualifying series. The other two spots went to Jeunghun Wang, the runner-up who also closed with a 61, and Denwit Boriboonsub, who tied for third. ... Patty Tavatanakit closed with a 7-under 65 to cap off a dominant victory in the Aramco Saudi Ladies International on the Ladies European Tour. The former UCLA star and LPGA major champion won by seven shots over Esther Henseleit. ... David Ravetto of France closed with a 69 for a two-shot victory over Sam Hutsby int he Dimension Data Pro-Am, a tournament co-sanctioned by the Sunshine Tour and Europe's Challenge Tour. ... Daniel Gayle won the Webex Players Series Hunter Valley on the PGA Tour of Australia by closed with a 4-under 60 for a one-shot victory over amateur Phoenix Campbell, who shot 69. Kazuma Kobori of New Zealand, who already has three wins this year, shot 65 to finish in third place, two shots behind.

