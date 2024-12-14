Hidden Valley Resort opens ski slopes for the season

HIDDEN VALLEY, Pa. (KDKA) -- Hidden Valley Resort in Somerset County cut the ribbon on its slopes on Saturday with hundreds of skiers and snowboarders ready for the season.

It was a good morning for those who broke the banner just past 9 a.m.

Behind them, people brought themselves, their gear, and even a waiting chair in anticipation.

"[I'm] feeling great. Love coming down here to Hidden Valley," Chad Cygnarowicz of Jefferson Hills said.

"We love skiing, we're happy to be out here and get some skis on the slopes," Brian Burge of Coraopolis said.

Walking in, you'll find the veterans. They're people who have been doing this for a while.

"I've been skiing since I was maybe 8?" Lori Casino of Sewickley said.

You'll also find relative newcomers.

"I'm more of, like a novice person," Sarah Bulloch of Pittsburgh said.

And everyone in between. It's something general manager Brett Cook loves to see.

"We've got a great start to the season here, and we're really stoked to ride this weather that we're getting here," Cook said.

That weather has allowed Hidden Valley to make enough snow. So have updates to the snow-making machines.

"We've done a ton of maintenance on the snow-making system," Cook said. "So, we've actually increased our capacity because of some of the repairs that we've done."

Cook says the temperatures will be perfect for this weekend, and great for people who want to escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

"You leave the business at the office, and you come out here and get skiing and get out in the fresh air," Cygnarowicz said.

"It's a great community, Ruth Sands of Champion said. "People just out enjoying the fresh air and having a great time."

And even some of those new to skiing fall in love with it eventually.

"I'm excited. I enjoy this. This is what I like to do in the winter now," Greg Casino of Sewickley said.