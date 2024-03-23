Hey Ray - what if it is cloudy during the total solar eclipse?

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - With the total solar eclipse coming up on April 8th, I keep getting asked what could we do if clouds block the eclipse, an event that will be for some, a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Clouds would make for a huge disappointment. Western Pennsylvania in April isn't known for sunny skies, though.

According to the National Center for Environmental Information, clear days are hard to come by in the month of April for the Pittsburgh area during the daylight hours. We only average 4 clear days during the month of April!

We only average about FOUR clear days in April. Ray Petelin

Historically, our chances aren't great either. Here's the thing. We have a big body of water to our north. Lake Erie. That is surrounded by the other Great Lakes. This provides a lot of moisture for this region. Often times as clouds.

Lake Erie, it's wet and it causes a lot of moisture in the region...including clouds. File Photo

The National Weather Service says the historical likelihood of seeing the eclipse in this region, including Erie and Cleveland which are nearby spots in the path of totality, is about 20% to 40%.

Not great, but there is still a chance.

We're taking a look at the likelihood of viewability come April 8. U.S. National Weather Service

So, what can you do if it is cloudy?

Some people travel hundreds of miles to try to find clear skies on the day of the eclipse. Lodging, however, will be tough to come by and likely very expensive. There are several cities in the Path of Totality, so there will likely be sunshine somewhere. Hopefully that "somewhere" is here.

If it does end up being a cloudy day and traveling is not an option, then you are left to experience as much of the eclipse as you can.

Here's to hoping we've got some clear skies! Ray Petelin

Obviously, you want to see the eclipse, but sometimes that is not possible. Many of the other aspects of the eclipse will still happen. The American Astronomical Society says it will get dark, the temperature will go down, and any wildlife or domesticated animals in the area will exhibit changes in behavior. Even with that said, missing the eclipse would be a bummer.

Hopefully, it does not come to that.