Watch CBS News
Hey Ray

Hey Ray: Toilets and windy days

By Ray Petelin

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Hey Ray: Toilets and windy days
Hey Ray: Toilets and windy days 01:58

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We have another viewer question to answer!  

hey-ray-1.png
We've got a viewer question - and like Elizabeth says...the weirder the better!  Ray Petelin

June asks, "Why is it, when it's real windy, the water level is so low in the toilet bowl"?  

Let me answer the first question that may pop into your mind...YES, this IS a real thing!

When it is exceptionally windy outside, there are impacts to your toilet inside!  You may notice the bowl seems to have less water when it is windy.  You may also notice the water sloshing around, even though the wind is outside of your home.

hey-ray-2.jpg
Wait...why is that water low?  Ray Petelin

To get your toilet to work on a normal day, just know that there is a lot of science packed into that porcelain!

hey-ray-3.png
Let's get into the science of sewage!  Ray Petelin

To understand what is happening, you first need to know that the operation of your toilet is dependent on more than just what you see in the bathroom.  

Obviously, there is a pipe that empties into a sewer or septic tank, but there is another pipe that likely pops out of your roof.  That is called "the vent stack".  

hey-ray-4.png
This is known as "The vent stack"  Ray Petelin

Without the vent stack, your toilet wouldn't flush. It would be like putting your thumb on the end of a straw that is in your drink.  The liquid stays inside.  

The same would happen to your toilet.

hey-ray-5.jpg
It's just pop, don't worry.  Ray Petelin

So, that stack allows air pressure to push down on the water when you flush, allowing it to get pushed out to the sewer. 

hey-ray-6.png
Air pressure doing its thing! Ray Petelin

Now, when it is really windy, and air blows across that stack, a tiny area of low pressure is created above it.  

hey-ray-7.png
Air pressure doing its thing! (Again) Ray Petelin

Remember, low pressure is rising air, so a little air rises out of the pipe because of those winds allowing the water level in the toilet to drop.

hey-ray-8.png
Toilet water rising. Ray Petelin

If that tiny area of low pressure is fluctuating a lot, the water will slosh around.

hey-ray-9.png
There's that water sloshing around! Ray Petelin

So, the next time it is really windy outside, you might see low or choppy water on Lake Lavatory!

Ray Petelin
Ray Petelin - KDKA

Meteorologist Ray Petelin joined the KDKA Weather Team in October 2018, but is no stranger to the weather in Pittsburgh and Western Pennsylvania. He has been forecasting in Pittsburgh since 2011 and in Western PA since January of 2003.

First published on April 29, 2023 / 7:23 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.