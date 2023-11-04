Hey Ray: Time change to-do list

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Here we are, the weekend of the time change. The one where we "fall back."

Whether you like the time change or not, at 2 a.m. Sunday morning, we will turn our clocks back an hour. When you change your clocks, there are some other things to change.

Everyone knows you should change the batteries in your smoke detector to keep them fresh for emergencies.

Make sure those batteries are fresh! KDKA Weather Center

There are other things you should do, too: Like change the filter in your furnace. This is one you should do much more frequently than twice a year.

Those filters can be dirty, be sure to replace them! Ray Petelin

A dirty filter greatly reduces your furnace's efficiency. Follow the manufacturer's recommendations for how often to change them. Some smart thermostats will even send you a message when it is time to change out your filter.

Changing your dryer filter...also important! Ray Petelin

You should also use the time change to remind yourself to clean out your drier vents. This is important for your drier's efficiency, but this should also be done for safety!

It's both safe and keeps your clothes dry when you clean that dryer filter! Ray Petelin

According to The National Fire Protection Association, one third of drier fires are caused by simply failing to clean them out.

Did you know you can change the direction of your fan spins? Did you also know changing it when clocks go back can help your home? Ray Petelin

Another thing to change during the time change is the direction your ceiling fan spins! Yep, your ceiling fan has a switch that changes the direction the blades spin. In the summer, you want them to rotate counterclockwise.

This little button changes the spin! Ray Petelin

This pushes the air straight down below the fan and creates a chilling effect. You don't want that effect in the winter.

When you flip the switch, the fan rotates clockwise. This lifts the air, which forces the warm air that was lifted and trapped at the ceiling to get pushed down along the walls.