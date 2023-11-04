Hey Ray: Time change to-do list
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Here we are, the weekend of the time change. The one where we "fall back."
Whether you like the time change or not, at 2 a.m. Sunday morning, we will turn our clocks back an hour. When you change your clocks, there are some other things to change.
Everyone knows you should change the batteries in your smoke detector to keep them fresh for emergencies.
There are other things you should do, too: Like change the filter in your furnace. This is one you should do much more frequently than twice a year.
A dirty filter greatly reduces your furnace's efficiency. Follow the manufacturer's recommendations for how often to change them. Some smart thermostats will even send you a message when it is time to change out your filter.
You should also use the time change to remind yourself to clean out your drier vents. This is important for your drier's efficiency, but this should also be done for safety!
According to The National Fire Protection Association, one third of drier fires are caused by simply failing to clean them out.
Another thing to change during the time change is the direction your ceiling fan spins! Yep, your ceiling fan has a switch that changes the direction the blades spin. In the summer, you want them to rotate counterclockwise.
This pushes the air straight down below the fan and creates a chilling effect. You don't want that effect in the winter.
When you flip the switch, the fan rotates clockwise. This lifts the air, which forces the warm air that was lifted and trapped at the ceiling to get pushed down along the walls.
