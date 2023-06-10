Hey Ray: Spinning eggs

Watch CBS News
By Ray Petelin

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - So, I made a big mistake. 

I accidentally mixed hard-boiled eggs with uncooked eggs.

hey-ray-1.png
Whoops... Ray Petelin

That is the problem is that the hard-boiled eggs and the uncooked eggs look and feel the same. This means we will need some science to help sort them out!

We know a hard-boiled egg and a raw egg look the same, but they are very, very different. One is solid on the inside and one is sort of liquidy and gooey.

hey-ray-2.png
Hard boiled or raw?  Ray Petelin

Knowing they are different on the inside will help us tell the difference from the outside. All we have to do is give the eggs a spin!  You will notice one spins freely, and the other is sort of wobbly or wonky.

The egg that is solid, or hard-boiled will spin. Since the insides are hard, they don't move around inside the shell. That means the center of gravity or the egg's balancing point remains constant, so the egg will spin nicely.

hey-ray-3.png
A hard-boiled, cooked egg has a constant center of gravity.  Ray Petelin

The egg that is uncooked is full of liquid goo that can move inside the shell. This means the center of gravity changes as the contents move inside, causing the egg to wobble and not spin. 

hey-ray-4.png
This is a gooey, uncooked egg! Ray Petelin

So, the egg that spins is the hard-boiled egg.  The egg that wobbles is uncooked.

And we found that out with an Eggsercise in science!

Sorry, not sorry about the pun.

Meteorologist Ray Petelin joined the KDKA Weather Team in October 2018, but is no stranger to the weather in Pittsburgh and Western Pennsylvania. He has been forecasting in Pittsburgh since 2011 and in Western PA since January of 2003.

First published on June 10, 2023 / 8:15 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

