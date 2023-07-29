Watch CBS News
Hey Ray

Hey Ray: Heat Domes

By Ray Petelin

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Hey Ray: Heat Domes
Hey Ray: Heat Domes 02:15

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It is summer, and hot weather in the summertime is to be expected. 

We even showed you in a previous segment why our temperatures are the warmest after the Summer Solstice. Our average temperatures peak in mid-July.

RELATED: Hey Ray: The Heat Budget

That is normal heat, though. Our subject today deals with abnormal heat - intense, abnormally hot conditions.

You may be familiar with the term "Heat Wave" which is a period of unusually hot and humid weather that lasts more than two days. Some abnormally hot and humid conditions can linger for days to weeks.

hey-ray-1.jpg
Phewwww...that's hot! Ray Petelin

We call this phenomenon a "Heat Dome".

According to the National Weather Service, heat domes happen when an area of high pressure becomes very persistent and traps heat over a particular area.

That particular area can even encompass several states! 

The National Weather Service links heat domes to the behavior of the jet stream.

hey-ray-2.jpg
A heat dome over parts of the United States Ray Petelin

The jet stream divides the warmer air from the south from the colder air to the north.

When the jet stream pushes northward, warm air starts to move in from the south. Sometimes, the jet stream moves north and slows down. This ridge results in a big area of high pressure. Very stubborn high pressure, which is sinking, drying air, leaving skies clear.

hey-ray-3.jpg
The jet stream Ray Petelin

This warms up the surface in a couple of ways.

First, as air sinks and compresses, it warms. Second, with clear skies, the Sun heats the surface which heats the air. 

hey-ray-4.jpg
Sunshine! Ray Petelin

Think about it. If you are in the Sun with no shade, you continue to warm up. Clear skies work the same way. When there are no clouds to block that incoming solar energy, it will get hotter.

hey-ray-5.jpg
Sun beating down on some cars! Ray Petelin

Several days or weeks of this scenario leads to a situation where heat continues to build each day. This leads to dangerously hot conditions.

Ray Petelin
Ray Petelin - KDKA

Meteorologist Ray Petelin joined the KDKA Weather Team in October 2018, but is no stranger to the weather in Pittsburgh and Western Pennsylvania. He has been forecasting in Pittsburgh since 2011 and in Western PA since January of 2003.

First published on July 29, 2023 / 8:02 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.