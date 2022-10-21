Man accused of throwing hot grease on woman in McKeesport arrested by sheriff's deputies

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Allegheny County sheriff's deputies have arrested a man accused of throwing hot cooking grease on a woman in front of her child in McKeesport, the Allegheny County Sheriff's Office said.

Herkley Fields, 29, of McKees Rocks, is charged with aggravated assault for that incident but was also wanted by law enforcement for several other warrants.

Herkley Fields, 29, of McKees Rocks, is charged with assault, harassment, flight to avoid apprehension and drug and firearms violations. (Source: Allegheny County Sheriff's Office)

McKeesport police charged him on Oct. 9, after the hot grease sent the woman to UPMC Mercy Hospital with severe burns. Her 6-year-old son watched as his mother was injured, the sheriff's office said.

Sheriff's deputies discovered Fields in a home on Glen Mawr Street in Sheraden on Thursday night, the sheriff's office said. They knocked, but investigators said a man matching Fields description locked the front door and went up to the second floor of the home.

The deputies eventually announced themselves and went into the home.

Fields tried to run out of the back door, but deputies surrounded and arrested him, investigators said. He was taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

In addition to assault charges, he's facing harassment, flight to avoid apprehension and drug and firearms charges. He was also wanted for warrants connected to two other incidents in McKeesport and was arrested in March in Pittsburgh, the sheriff's office said.