"Here we go Isaac!" Steelers QB Mason Rudolph sends personal message to child recovering at UPMC Children's

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - While plenty of us are warming up our vocal cords to say here we go Steelers this weekend, at UPMC Children's Hospital, chants of "Here we go, Isaac, here we go!" rang out.

A young boy said the Steelers' run to the playoffs inspired him to walk.

UPMC Children's Hospital posted the video to their social pages saying that around this time last week, Isaac was unable to walk.

But, inspired by the Steelers, he decided to give it a try.

He took his first steps during the Steelers pep rally at the hospital.

It was such an inspiring effort that the Steelers starting quarterback this weekend, Mason Rudolph, saw the video and sent a message to Isaac.

"Just wanted to check in, man, and say congratulations," Rudolph said. "I saw the video of your first steps walking again. Very cool, very inspiring. I'm wishing you a healthy road to recovery, thank you for all your support, thanks for rooting us on, go Steelers!"

Isaac said that he hopes one day we'll all be cheering him on when he wears the black and gold.

You can watch the Steelers this Sunday on KDKA as they take on the Bills in the AFC Wild Card at 1 p.m.