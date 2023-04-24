Herb Douglas Jr., oldest-living U.S. Olympic medalist and Pitt alumnus, has died at 101 years old

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Herbert Douglas Jr., the oldest living U.S. Olympic medalist and University of Pittsburgh alum, passed away on Saturday at the age of 101.

Pitt Chancellor Patrick Gallagher issued a statement Monday morning about Douglas Jr.'s passing, his lasting legacy and the impact he had on the community.

"In every role that he filled, as an aspiring athlete from Hazelwood, as a student-athlete and University trustee, and as an esteemed businessman, Olympian and community leader, Herb Douglas excelled," Chancellor Gallagher said.

"He was both a champion himself and a champion of others, never hesitating to open doors of opportunity and help people pursue their own success."

Douglas Jr. won the bronze medal at the 1948 Summer Olympics in London in the long jump. That same year, he graduated from Pitt with a bachelor's degree in physical education.

Pitt honored Douglas Jr. in multiple ways, but most recently, he was inducted into the inaugural Pitt Athletics Hall of Fame class of 2018. In 2022, on his 100th birthday, Pitt announced they would be naming the 300-meter indoor track planned for its Victory Heights facility after Douglas Jr.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Herbert P. Douglas Jr. Scholarship at Pitt.