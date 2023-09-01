Beloved Pittsburgh Zoo curator Henry Kacprzyk retiring after over 40 years

Henry Kacprzyk retiring from Pittsburgh Zoo after over 40 years

Henry Kacprzyk retiring from Pittsburgh Zoo after over 40 years

Henry Kacprzyk retiring from Pittsburgh Zoo after over 40 years

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The man who helped the Pittsburgh Zoo transform into a world-class facility is hanging up his trademark hat.

Henry Kacprzyk is retiring after decades of educating the public about animals and wildlife conservation.

He always knew he'd end up at the Pittsburgh Zoo.

"Growing up in Lawrenceville, wanted to work with animals, best place I could have been," he said.

Kacprzyk's contributions include being the curator of reptiles and Kids Kingdom at the zoo.

"We got a world-class zoo here and getting to go through that transition has been fantastic," Kacprzyk said.

He said he's been with the zoo for 43 years. He's seen it all and done it all when it comes to taking care of animals.

"On three different occasions, I've helped deliver a giraffe," he said.

Of course, KDKA-TV asked Kacprzyk which of the members of the animal kingdom he liked most. He remained diplomatic.

"I got favorite individual animals. I got favorite sea lions, favorite red pandas. You get favorite crocodiles, believe it or not, favorite snakes," he said.

Four-plus decades since he first began as a zoo keeper, Kacprzyk says his greatest thrill wasn't necessarily from working with animals as much as it was his own species.

"Many people have come over to me recently and said they got into this field because of having met me," he said.

Now while he's retiring, don't be surprised if you see a man in a felt downturned fedora at the zoo now and again. "Mutual of Omaha" will always have Marlin Perkins, the Columbus Zoo will always have Jack Hanna and the Pittsburgh Zoo and Aquarium will always have Kacprzyk.

"I'm coming back to do some things with the educational department so people can still see me at the zoo. I'll be here," he said.