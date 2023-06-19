Henry Davis expected to make MLB debut at PNC Park tonight

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One of the Pittsburgh Pirates' top prospects is expected to make his Major League debut tonight when the team returns to PNC Park!

On Sunday, the Pirates announced that Henry Davis has been promoted to the major league roster.

Davis is expected to be in the lineup for tonight's game between the Pirates and the Cubs.

The 23-year-old catcher and right-fielder was drafted with the first overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft and is one of the top prospects in the Pirates' system, according to MLB.com.

Davis is currently batting .284 with 11 home runs and 30 RBI's in 51 games with the Altoona Curve in the minor leagues.

He's joining the Pirates team that is going through a disastrous six-game road trip where the team was swept in both Chicago and Milwaukee.

Pirates' skipper Derek Shelton says Davis is expected to contribute immediately in various roles.

It's unclear whether Davis will make his debut as a catcher, a right-fielder, or as a designated hitter. He's expected to help boost the team's offense after they managed only 17 runs in their last six games.

Tonight's first pitch at PNC Park is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.