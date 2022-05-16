Police: Man threatened to kill his girlfriend if she didn't confess to a crime he committed

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A Westmoreland County man is accused of threatening to kill his girlfriend if she didn't confess to a crime he allegedly committed.

Police said the victim told police her boyfriend Cody Mattei assaulted her at a home in Hempfield Township Saturday.

Mattei struck her several times, causing severe injuries and bruising, according to the criminal complaint. He also put a pillow over her face while telling her he was going to kill her, police said.

The criminal complaint said Mattei then wrapped an HDMI cable around the victim's neck until she passed out. When she woke up, police said Mattei was pointing a loaded gun at her face and told her he was going to kill her if she didn't confess to a crime he allegedly committed while recording it on his phone.

Police said the victim managed to escape and ran to her neighbor's house to call 911 while Mattei drove away.

When police responded, they weren't able to find Mattei and said when the victim searched her house, she couldn't find her pistol and shotgun, which police believe Mattei took.

He's facing several charges, including strangulation, aggravated assault, simple assault and theft.