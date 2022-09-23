Hempfield Township man accused of leaving Congress members over 200 obscene voicemails

Hempfield Township man accused of leaving Congress members over 200 obscene voicemails

Hempfield Township man accused of leaving Congress members over 200 obscene voicemails

HEMPFIELD, Pa. (KDKA) - A Westmoreland County man is charged with leaving obscene and racially-charged voicemails for members of Congress.

Detectives arrested Mark Ray of Hempfield Township after being contacted by U.S. Capitol Police.

Ray allegedly left more than 200 voicemails to 35 different Congress members.

He's charged with ethnic intimidation and harassment.