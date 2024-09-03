Hempfield Township seeks public input on improving safety on Fosterville Road

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — In the Fort Allen neighborhood of Hempfield Township, Fosterville Road is not just a few miles-long stretch of residential roadway, it's a corridor through the neighborhood for people trying to get to Route 136 or Old Route 119.

This two-lane thoroughfare boasts a 25-mile-per-hour speed limit and has several stop signs, but residents said drivers are still going too fast. Hempfield Township Manager Aaron Siko said that the township is aware of what's going on and wants to help.

"Our board of supervisors wants the community to have the opportunity to give feedback on what they want on their roadways," Siko said. "Fosterville Road is a great opportunity here for the community to get involved in that. And what we have heard consistently is not only do we want slower traffic, we want traffic calming, but we want to improve mobility and accessibility."

Siko says that Hempfield currently has an online community survey connected to the road that residents can take. He says that once the township has a better understanding of how the road is being used day to day, it can then figure out traffic calming measures.

This could be anything from speed bumps and speed tables that would help keep not only motorists safe, but people who are walking, biking, and running along the road.

"Safety is the top priority, of course, for our community and our neighborhoods," Siko said. "We know that any time we get into something like this, there are going to be challenges. There are going to be positives and negatives. But all we can do is evaluate and certainly from that, take the opportunity to find out what the information says."