Pittsburgh-area school district prepping extra security for homecoming football game

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — It's a big night in Hempfield as the homecoming parade finished up Friday evening leading up to Hempfield Area School District's football game against Franklin Regional.

However, after two recent safety threats, students and parents can expect extra security.

It was all celebration on Friday afternoon as students marched in the homecoming parade. But once at the stadium for the football game, patrons can expect heightened security.

When the game begins, students will be put in their assigned sections and color-coded wristbands will be given to children. They will also need parental supervision.

The heightened security follows a middle schooler threatening to bring a gun and shoot other classmates on Snapchat. The week prior, a high schooler brought two loaded guns to school and gave them to classmates.

An adult must accompany all students between kindergarten and eighth grade. No bags are allowed at the game. If anyone is caught loitering on the asphalt track, they will be asked to leave by officials.

"It's maybe social media, society in general. We have repercussions. When I did something wrong, I knew as soon as I got home what was going to happen. I don't know if that happens anymore," said Scott Graham, a Hempfield Area school district parent.