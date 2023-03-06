Watch CBS News
Local News

Hempfield Area High School students raise over $57,000 for charity at Mini-THON event

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Hempfield Area High School students raise over $57,000 for charity at Mini-THON event
Hempfield Area High School students raise over $57,000 for charity at Mini-THON event 00:25

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- High school students from Hempfield Area School District recently helped raise more than $50,000 in the fight against pediatric cancer.

On Friday, night seniors planned a Mini-THON, just like the one that happens annually at Penn State.

They danced from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and there was no sitting allowed,

Students raised over $57,000, which will go directly to Four Diamonds, a nonprofit organization in Central Pennsylvania. 

First published on March 6, 2023 / 1:11 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.