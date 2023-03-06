Hempfield Area High School students raise over $57,000 for charity at Mini-THON event

Hempfield Area High School students raise over $57,000 for charity at Mini-THON event

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- High school students from Hempfield Area School District recently helped raise more than $50,000 in the fight against pediatric cancer.

On Friday, night seniors planned a Mini-THON, just like the one that happens annually at Penn State.

They danced from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and there was no sitting allowed,

Students raised over $57,000, which will go directly to Four Diamonds, a nonprofit organization in Central Pennsylvania.