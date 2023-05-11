Helping those experiencing sadness surrounding Mother's Day

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- While many are preparing for Mother's Day by making plans or buying gifts, there's another side of the day that needs some attention.

While it's a fun day for many, it can also be a sad day as well.

Anyone who has lost their mom knows that Mother's Day can be a very different experience.

National etiquette expert Diane Gottsman points out that the mother-child relationship is one thing in life, but when one is gone, the loss gets accentuated on Mother's Day.

"I think we remember the people we can and remember that they may be struggling on this particular day," Gottsman said. "They may have lost a baby or are not a mom because of a miscarriage. There are various situation that are very sad and I think we have to remember these friends and family members."

If someone has lost their mother recently, acknowledging that hurt on Mother's Day is appropriate. It might mean a visit to a cemetery or just a little time reminiscing.

Likewise, if someone has lost a child, it's suggested to follow their lead on how they want to mark the day -- and this can apply to both genders.

It's a tough, but important thing to keep in mind.

As Gottsman pointed out, it might be a neighbor who needs some comfort. She says you can never go wrong with nice."