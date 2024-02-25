Helpers of Pittsburgh host "Celebrating Ukrainian Resilience" event as war enters third year

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Two years after Russia invaded Ukraine, Helpers of Pittsburgh put on an event on Saturday called Celebrating Ukrainian Resilience.

The street fair-style event aimed to shine a light on both the spirit of the Ukrainian people and the efforts of organizations in Pittsburgh to provide relief where and when they can.

Different cultural performances, foods, vendors, and informational booths were set up for those attending to make sure they don't forget about the conflict in Eastern Europe as it enters its third year.

"We want to bring it back to mind so that people can continue and bring awareness to the cause," said Kara Walsh, the assistant program director of DTCare. "There are still people here in Pittsburgh that are living their lives but they are not at home. We want to make sure that if they want to go back home they can get there and have a safe place to go to."

Those in attendance were also able to learn about volunteer efforts and places to donate to causes helping the war-torn country.