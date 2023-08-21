Black Hawk helicopters to fly around Point State Park, Brunot Island for planned exercise Tuesday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- If you see helicopters flying around the Point and Brunot Island on Tuesday morning, don't be alarmed.

The Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire and Pennsylvania Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team is alerting the public to a planned exercise with four Black Hawk helicopters scheduled for Tuesday between approximately 8-11 a.m.

The helicopters will pick up team members near the Highland Park VA property and then drop some of them off at Point State Park while others will go to Brunot Island, Pittsburgh Public Safety said.

"These tactical training exercises are critical for furthering our existing training and for preparing our teams to conduct safe and efficient rescues in the event of potential future disaster situations," Fire Chief Darryl Jones said in a news release.

Pittsburgh Public Safety is cautioning residents that helicopters will be in the area and they shouldn't be alarmed by their presence.