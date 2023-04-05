Watch CBS News
'Helicopter Easter Egg Hunt' happening in Murrysville this weekend

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Helicopter Easter egg hunt happening this weekend
Helicopter Easter egg hunt happening this weekend 00:21

MURRYSVILLE (KDKA) - A different type of Easter egg hunt is taking place this weekend. 

One local real estate firm wants kids to look up to the sky on Saturday during its "Helicopter Easter Egg Hunt." 

Eggs will rain down from the sky Saturday at the Bella Terra Stables in Murrysville. 

The event will take place from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. 

Each egg will be filled with goodies, including candy and toys. 

Tickets are required and they are available through Event-Brite at this link

First published on April 5, 2023 / 4:42 AM

