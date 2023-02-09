Heinz History Center sports museum adds Super Bowl rings from Franco Harris

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - As the country prepares for the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl this Sunday, the Heinz History Center's Western Pennsylvania Sports Museum has five new additions.

They will showcase four Super Bowl Rings and a Pro Football Hall of Fame rings, all of which belong to the late Steelers legend Franco Harris.

Beginning on Friday, the rings will be in the museum's "Super Steelers" exhibit as part of a special installation that honors the life and career of Franco Harris.

Harris tragically died just days before the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception on December 20, 2022.

"As we continue to remember the remarkable life of Franco Harris, we thank his wife Dana and son Dok for sharing these important artifacts with the community," Anne Madarasz, director of the Western Pennsylvania Sports Museum said. "Franco was a driving force behind the Steelers' four Super Bowl championships during the 1970s, and this new addition to the Sports Museum's exhibit is fitting as we honor his iconic career and legacy."

The exhibition will be on view in the museum through January 2024.