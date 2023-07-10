Heinz History Center celebrates Kennywood's 125th anniversary

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Kennywood is commemorating its 125th year, and Sunday at the Heinz History Center, there was a celebration of the beloved Pittsburgh park with a stroll down memory lane.

Sunday at the Heinz History Center, all six floors of the museum were in celebration of one of the great Pittsburgh places, Kennywood.

Hundreds of people, both young and old, showed up at the Heinz History Center for Kennywood Day, a day celebrating Kennywood's 125th anniversary. This special day included original programming, family-friendly games, carnival-themed foods, guest speakers, and much more.

Brian Butko, the Director of Publications at the Heinz History Center and someone who has written two books on Kennywood, with a third on the way, said Kennywood is a Pittsburgh institution worth celebrating.

"Pittsburghers love their history a lot, and they love anything that has become an icon. Just like chipped ham, Kennywood is one of those things that we grew up with, and we all have that collective memory from our childhood. And the place is still here to enjoy today."

Vincent Russo of Bethel Park came out today in his Thunderbolt t-shirt, excited to learn some park history.

"I love the history. I think it is so incredible that we have this gem here in our community, and really no one else has, and to have that and to have the opportunity to just continue to learn more about it is really exciting," Russo added.

And among all the fun today, there was a big announcement: In a few years, the History Center will have a full amusement park exhibit, including artifacts from several different parks around Pittsburgh.

"We are hoping that in two years from now, in 2025, we will have a big exhibit, not only on Kennywood but on all the regional parks," Butko added.

Now, if you missed today's event, don't worry. You can stop by the Heinz History Center and see all the cool artifacts they have, like an authentic Racer car, or you can go to Kennywood and celebrate the 125th anniversary in the park, reliving some old memories and making some new ones.