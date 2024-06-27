Heinz and Kate Spade team up for 'condiment couture' line

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The fashion experts have spoken. Ketchup red is the color of the summer -- at least according to Heinz and Kate Spade.

Heinz, which is co-headquartered in Pittsburgh, is teaming up with fashion brand Kate Spade New York for a "condiment couture" line for summer.

The two announced the collaboration on Wednesday, saying fans of both brands can expect totes, pouches, t-shirts, footwear, phone cases and more that pair Heinz's signature ketchup red with Kate Spade New York's playful style.

(Photo: The Kraft Heinz Company)

Heinz and Kate Spade said the "Irrational Love" collection "showcases how ketchup lovers and fashion connoisseurs alike can leave a red-hot spark wherever they go this summer."

"At kate spade new york, we believe in exploring the journey of self-expression through style in fun, unexpected ways," Jennifer Lyu, the SVP and head of design at Kate Spade New York, said in a news release.

"It's the thoughtful details that bring this collection with HEINZ to life - from the embellishments on the tee and the way our 3D ketchup bag looks just like that classic red and white packet. The playful designs are perfect for all of summer's special moments, capturing the spirit of the season. I'm excited for customers across generations to experience a little piece of the magic we created with HEINZ."

Pieces will range from $45 to upwards of $400. They'll be available at select stores, department stores, wholesale locations and online.