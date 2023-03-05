Watch CBS News
Heavy rain in East Palestine causes dam to overflow

Heavy rain in East Palestine causes dam holding toxic waste to overflow
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (KDKA) - Friday night's heavy rain caused water to run over a dam at Leslie Run Creek, about a mile-and-a-half from the train derailment site in East Palestine, Ohio.

east-palestine-dam-overflow-kdka.jpg
Neko Figley / Submitted

The dam was built by Norfolk Southern.

Gov. Mike DeWine's office stated the overflow of water was part of the mitigation plan to address the increase in water and said the dam did not fail.

east-palestine-dam-overflow-kdka-2.jpg
Neko Figley / Submitted

In a statement, Norfolk Southern said there's no reason for residents to be concerned.

First published on March 4, 2023 / 11:20 PM

