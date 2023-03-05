Heavy rain in East Palestine causes dam to overflow
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (KDKA) - Friday night's heavy rain caused water to run over a dam at Leslie Run Creek, about a mile-and-a-half from the train derailment site in East Palestine, Ohio.
The dam was built by Norfolk Southern.
Gov. Mike DeWine's office stated the overflow of water was part of the mitigation plan to address the increase in water and said the dam did not fail.
In a statement, Norfolk Southern said there's no reason for residents to be concerned.
