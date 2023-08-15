Heart attack warning signs that should not be ignored

Heart attack warning signs that should not be ignored

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The life-threatening reality of a heart attack is well documented.

It's the No. 1 killer of both men and women in our country. Part of the reason is that the warning signs often get dismissed as something else.

Denial is your biggest enemy when your body starts telling you there is a problem.

Heart attacks come in two forms.

"Some people have what we call the Hollywood heart attack. They have crushing chest pressure. Elephant sitting on the chest. [They are] sweaty, short of breath, lightheaded, may even pass out," according to Dr. Raghu Tadikamalla, cardiologist and hypertension specialist at Allegheny Health Network.

Dr. Tadikamalla says these cardiac events usually come from a heart artery blockage rupturing and cutting off blood flow to the heart.

But the other type of heart attack is dangerously subtle, and the warning signs could be attributed to many other things.

"Neck pain, jaw pain, abdominal pain, maybe just shortness of breath."

Dr. Tadikamalla says those symptoms, if they come on with exertion, could be concerning.

"That gets better with the rest, would be very concerning for something going on with the heart."

So, they should not be ignored, even if you're convinced that abdominal pain is indigestion.

"Elderly women are the classic group that might present with a heart attack with more abdominal symptoms," the doctor added.

Unfortunately, not everyone gets the advantage of warning signs.

"Some heart attacks can come out of the blue, without preceding symptoms."

But if you've had neck or jaw pain, or shortness of breath?

"More frequent symptoms, progressive and severity symptoms that are occurring with less activity, that could be a sign that you have worsening heart blockages that need to be addressed," said Dr. Tadikamalla.

If you're a weekend warrior, or occasionally work out and wake up the next day with those symptoms, Dr. Tadikamalla says that's probably muscular and not a heart attack.

What about if someone has a sharp pain or stabbing pain in their chest?

Dr. Tadikamalla says heart attacks are generally a feeling of pressure on the chest; a brief stabbing pain probably isn't a heart issue but could be a sign of something else, and you should see your doctor, especially if they are recurring.