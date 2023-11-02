Pittsburgh-area woman hears clearly for first time in years thanks to free hearing aid

Woman hears clearly for first time in years thanks to free hearing aid

BRIDGEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — At first look, Christina Domedion is a typical woman in her 40s.

But she, like so many Americans, suffers from an invisible challenge she can only hear out of one ear.

Jennifer Beckner, a hearing instrument specialist with HearingLife, said that many Americans struggle with hearing loss, and she says that only one in five people who need a hearing aid are actually wearing one.

"There are so many consequences to hearing loss," said Beckner. "It's more than just, 'I can't hear the TV well.' Hearing loss leads to bigger things like social isolation, anxiety, depression. And there's actually a lot of research and studies that show that there are links between hearing loss and dementia and Alzheimer's."

For years, Domedion has dealt with her hearing loss, but on Thursday morning, thanks to HearingLife's Campaign for Better Hearing, she was fitted for and given a free hearing aid that will help her hear better than she has in decades.

Domedion is grateful to the staff at HearingLife and says they have changed her life for the better.

"I didn't realize I was completely deaf in my ear," said Domedion. "But once they put this hearing aid in, the ringing stopped. I can hear. It literally sounds like I have a speaker in my ear."

