Hearing postponed for man accused of stealing Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett's vehicle

MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) - There's another hold up in the court proceedings for the man accused of stealing a vehicle belonging to Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett.

Christopher Carter's preliminary hearing has been rescheduled three times now. This time, it was decided he must get a mental health evaluation first.

Walking into magistrate court in Monroeville on Monday morning, Carter said he had no comment on the charges he's facing. He's accused of stealing an SUV belonging to Pickett.

When asked if he knew it was Pickett's vehicle, Carter said "not until I was in it."

The 60-year-old from Murrysville was in court Monday for what was supposed to be his preliminary hearing. It was postponed for five weeks. Carter must get a mental health evaluation, as well as drug and alcohol evaluations. He will have to pay $4,500 in restitution.

Carter's preliminary hearing was also pushed back two weeks ago because he didn't have a lawyer, and a week prior to that, he didn't show up to court.

The criminal complaint said Pickett was doing advertising at Bowser Chevrolet of Monroeville on the afternoon of May 24 when employees saw a man speed off in Pickett's 2023 Genesis SUV onto Route 286 towards Plum. The suspect left his own vehicle behind.

The criminal complaint said employees saw the suspect walking around the showroom for a while before stealing the vehicle.

Pickett's playbook was in the SUV at the time of the theft, but it was retrieved, along with the SUV, from Carter's driveway. The police went to his home for some sort of dispute with his neighbors.

Carter is charged with receiving stolen property, theft by unlawful taking and unauthorized use of automobiles and other vehicles.