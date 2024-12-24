Westmoreland County grandfather gets hearing aids for Christmas

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County man can hear the laughter of his grandchildren after being gifted hearing aids for Christmas.

Herb Flockers has been struggling to hear for the last decade, which has made it difficult to connect with his loved ones and enjoy life to the fullest.

So, earlier this year, he visited HearingLife Greensburg to inquire about hearing aids. After some basic testing, it was determined he was a great candidate. The only problem was the hefty price tag did not fit his budget.

"It was pretty hard not to be able to get them," Flockers said.

Flockers has been caring for his two granddaughters, 8-year-old Remington and 11-year-old Hunter, for the past few years. When the center's hearing practitioner Etor Ndinyah heard Flockers was struggling with more than his hearing, she nominated him for the Better Hearing's Give Back Progam.

"We were able to put him in as a candidate for the foundation, and he was selected, which makes me so happy," Ndinyah said.

KDKA was there when Flockers was gifted his new lease on life. Once the hearing aids were fitted properly, Flockers said he heard clearly for the first time in years. He said he was excited to get home and hear his granddaughters' voices.

"This is better than anything," he said. "New fishing poles, anything like that, a riding mower. Even if it was a brand new car, I'd rather have heating than the car."