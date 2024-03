PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Do you get the midnight munchies?

Hunger can keep you up, and what you eat can keep you awake.

Here are some snacks that can help you get to sleep.

Popcorn

Almonds

Walnuts

Yogurt with granola

Hummus with crackers or vegetables

Oatmeal

Eggs

Peanut butter and jelly sandwiches

Dieticians say foods rich in magnesium, antioxidants and omega-3 fatty acids get the seal of approval if you head to the kitchen late at night.