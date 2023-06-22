New Healthy Food Center opens at Allegheny Valley Hospital

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A new food pharmacy is now up and running in the Allegheny Health Network.

The Healthy Food Center at Allegheny Valley Hospital is the sixth one to open.

Patients who live in food deserts or lack access to healthy food can receive nutritious and fresh food items at no cost. They can also learn about disease-specific diets.

Organizers say food is medicine, and part of providing complete healthcare to patients is making sure they have the right foods to eat.

"There's no question the need is high in regards to healthy foods. Food insecurity is becoming more and more of a phenomenon. The pandemic, inflation, all of that has hit households hard," said Dr. Mark Rubino, president of Allegheny Valley Hospital.

The first Healthy Food Center in our area opened in 2018 at West Penn Hospital and has since expanded to Allegheny General Hospital, Forbes Hospital, Jefferson Hospital, and now, Allegheny Valley Hospital.