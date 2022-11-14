Health officials host diabetes screenings, vaccination clinic at Acrisure Stadium

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Healthy players on the field and healthy fans in the stands.

The Steelers teamed up with area health officials to make sure the black-and-gold nation is protected against all illnesses, including diabetes.

As quickly as you can say "Go Steelers," fans at today's game can be screened for diabetes.

"It's simple. It's a finger stick," said Nick Vizzoca, president of the Center for Healthcare Solutions. "We check their A1C levels, right on the spot. We give them the information and they're good to go."

So, before focusing on T.J. Watt's return to the turf or Kenny Pickett's ongoing quest for his first NFL win, the Healthcare Council of Western Pennsylvania is hoping people take a second to focus on their health.

"They feel good, and a lot of people with diabetes do feel good. And don't realize that they have it," Vizzoca added.

In Pennsylvania alone, experts estimate about 300,000 people have the disease and don't even know it.

To show you just how easy screening is, KDKA's very own Chris DeRose got a quick check-up.

First, the paperwork.

"I feel like I'm about to get my nails done," said DeRose.

Then the prick.

"That wasn't too bad."

Minutes later, the results.

"82 is a really good number! So, you have a low risk for diabetes!"

"That's awesome!"

"Hopefully, we don't find anybody with diabetes, but if somebody does, we'll take the action to make sure they get the care they need," said Vizzoca.

Giant Eagle pharmacists were also on-hand before the game to administer flu and covid-19 shots.