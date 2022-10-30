Watch CBS News
Health insurance premiums could change heading into 2023

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Despite inflation, health insurance premiums at work have remained steady.

Job-backed policies cost $22,500, with employees paying just over $6,000.

That's roughly the same as it was in 2021. But premiums are usually set months in advance, meaning these were put into place before the recent round of inflation started.

The trend is not expected to continue next year.

