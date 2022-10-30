Health insurance premiums could change heading into 2023
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Despite inflation, health insurance premiums at work have remained steady.
Job-backed policies cost $22,500, with employees paying just over $6,000.
That's roughly the same as it was in 2021. But premiums are usually set months in advance, meaning these were put into place before the recent round of inflation started.
The trend is not expected to continue next year.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.