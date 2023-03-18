Watch CBS News
Health experts concerned over Ozempic shortage

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Some healthcare officials are concerned about the shortage of a prescription drug that is used to treat type 2 diabetes.

Experts said telehealth and social media are driving up demand for Ozempic.

Diabetic patients rely on the medication to help control their blood sugar.

The drug is also used to mimic an appetite-regulating hormone, which some think is increasing its popularity.

