The health benefits of dandelions

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Whether it's broccoli, brussels sprouts or kale, vegetables are a vital part of a healthy lifestyle.

There is one vegetable that is often overlooked and usually avoided, but it's very easy to find and harvest. KDKA-TV meteorologist Falicia Woody has more on the wonderful benefits of dandelions.

"Love your dandelions," said Doug Oster, Pittsburgh's garden guru. "Dandelions are one of the most nutritious plants on the planet."

That's right, dandelions! They're not just a nuisance weed that makes us sneeze.

"Now the only reason we don't like dandelions is because it's a cultural thing," Oster said. "It came from Madison Avenue telling us that our lawn should be a monoculture."

Oster loves to eat dandelions.

"Every part of a dandelion is edible except for the seed head that we blow," he said.

Dandelions taste bitter, but that is how they are supposed to taste.

"It's that part that's the acquired taste, the bitterness," Oster said.

And there are all sorts of ways to prepare them.

"They're tender, a little bitter, but they pair well with balsamic vinegar or with a red sauce," Oster said. "I like them on pizza."

He also mentioned that they can be cooked into soups and burgers, but they're especially tasty when cooked in bacon grease.

"Just take a little taste of the green, and see if it's for you," he said.

So a great source of nutrition that also doesn't break the budget.

"Many of us gardeners are letting them do their thing because they are such a positive thing for the environment, and they are such a tasty treat," Oster said.