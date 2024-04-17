Head-on collision in Pittsburgh-area neighborhood kills one man, injures another

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man is dead after a head-on collision Wednesday morning on Ohio River Boulevard in the Leetsdale area.

According to Allegheny County police, the accident took place at 8:06 a.m. near the intersection of Ohio River Boulevard and Ferry Street. When officials arrived on-scene, they found an Audi SUV had collided with a Ford pick-up truck.

The driver of the Audi SUV was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead, and the driver of the Ford pick-up truck is in stable condition after being transported to a hospital.

Detectives are still investigating the scene and the circumstances of the crash.

The northbound side of Ohio River Boulevard is down to one lane, and the southbound side is being diverted to Beaver Street.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.