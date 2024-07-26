1 injured in hazmat situation at federal research facility in South Park Township

SOUTH PARK, Pa. (KDKA) -- One person was severely injured at a federal research center in South Park Township on Friday.

The incident happened behind security gates at the federal facility off of Cochran Mill Road. Allegheny County officials said the person had severe arm and facial injuries.

Details are limited, but the county confirmed a hazmat coordinator is on scene to help and the Broughton Fire Company is leading the investigation locally.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's website, the Bruceton Research Center has two National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health divisions that work there. It's also home to an office of the Department of Labor's Mine Safety and Health Administration and the Department of Energy's National Energy Technology Laboratory.

