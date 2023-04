PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Hazmat crews responded Wednesday to the U.S. Steel Tower for a leak.

On Twitter, Pittsburgh Public Safety said crews are working on a caustic liquid leak at the building.

"Please avoid the area due to significant road closures," Pittsburgh Public Safety tweeted.

ALERT: HazMat crews are on scene at the USX Tower handling a caustic liquid leak.

No other information was released.