On A Positive Note: Army veteran gets new roof on Hazelwood home

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - You have your good days and you have your bad days. Thursday was a little bit of both for an Army veteran from Hazelwood, even though people from all over came together for a major project at his house.

Physically, 83-year-old Homer Craig of Hazelwood has had better days. But emotionally, he had to admit Thursday was a pretty good one.

"It's a good day. It's the day that God has brought," Homer said.

While Homer went to the hospital with a broken shoulder, his house on Monongahela Street was covered in a green tarp and buzzing with activity.

Homer has lived in the neighborhood all of his life, born and raised two doors down. Then in the 50s, he and his wife built their red brick house. Now the Army veteran is getting a new roof thanks to the kindness of others.

"Veterans give their life or give their time basically to support our country, so we want to give back to them, let them know we're here for them as well," said Home Genius Exteriors production manager Michael Smallwood.

It's part of the Owens Corning National Roof Deployment Project, a nationwide program to honor veterans who served our country and the families who support them.

Home Genius Exteriors provided the muscle, Owens Corning provided the materials.

The Craig family was selected through Rebuilding Together Pittsburgh.

"Part of our mission is to make sure that everyone has a safe and healthy home across Allegheny County and Rebuilding Together Pittsburgh does hundreds of projects like this each year," said Rebuilding Together Pittsburgh CEO Alan Sisco.

"I love it, I love it," said Ursula Craig. "I could've kissed the guy when he told me we qualified."

"I appreciate it because I'm on a fixed income and I couldn't be able to afford it any other way," Homer said.

After a long day at the hospital, Homer and Ursula returned home to their brand new roof.

"My whole family is grateful for this because in this day and age, people are having a hard time just surviving. So I do appreciate it," Homer said.