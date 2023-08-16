Hawaii Governor Josh Green calls on home city of Pittsburgh to support wildfire relief efforts

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Hawaii's governor, who grew up in Sewickley and went to college in Pittsburgh, provided an update on the response efforts to the Maui wildfires.

"We've now set up a very comprehensive housing program, which has over 2,000 units now to put people into whether they have been displaced by the fire or they're first responders who are going to help us rebuild," Hawaii Governor Josh Green told KDKA-TV on Tuesday.

Green said crews are making progress following what he calls the greatest natural disaster in the state's history, including reopening a major roadway that offers better access for those coming in to provide aid. He said the people of Hawaii desperately need aid.

"I bleed black and gold, as you know, and I would be honored if the people of Pittsburgh supported the people of Hawaii," said Green.

Turns out, some already are. The American Red Cross told KDKA-TV that over 270 volunteers, including four from Pennsylvania, are currently in Hawaii providing round-the-clock care.

"Providing them with a safe place to stay, food to eat and also emotional support," said Nicole Roschella, regional communications manager for the American Red Cross.

Those volunteers are part of the effort to reunite people with their loved ones by tracking down their neighbors and pinpointing places they frequent. But some of that work is being hindered by the ongoing threat of danger.

"With fires continuing to burn too. So, making sure that first responders can get there to conduct searches and rescues," said Roschella.

Ozzy Samad, president of the Brothers Brother Foundation in Pittsburgh, told KDKA-TV that his organization has acquired hygiene kits, baby formula, tarps and hard hats.

"You want to make sure that what we send gets where it's supposed to go," said Samad.

According to Samad, the foundation has about enough supplies to fill a shipping container. But before sending, it must make sure there is someone on the ground to receive the items, or they may never be distributed.

"The key is, who can accept it at the other end and how they can clear it and actually bring it to people," said Samad.

The Red Cross, Brother's Brother and Hawaii Community Foundation are all accepting monetary donations online.