Haunted houses are opening just in time for spooky season

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It might not feel like it outside, but the spooky season is here, and many of the local haunted houses are back open and ready to scream up a good time.

Starting this weekend, fans can visit one of many haunted houses to kick off the spooky season.

Hundred Acres Manor in South Park, ScareHouse in the Pittsburgh Mills mall, and Fright Farm in Smithfield are all open.

You can purchase tickets online, and all are still hiring if you're interested in putting a little fright in someone's night.