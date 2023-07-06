Watch CBS News
New children's play area opens this weekend at The Waterfront

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) —  Everyone is invited to a party this weekend in celebration of a brand-new playground at The Waterfront.

Harmony Park is full of large steel instruments that children can play on. It's located right by the Starbucks in Town Center.

The party starts at 11 a.m. on Sunday and runs until 1 p.m. There will also be free activities and giveaways.

