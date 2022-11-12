Watch CBS News
Local News

Harmony kicks off the holidays with German-style Christmas market

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Harmony kicks off the holidays with German-style Christmas market
Harmony kicks off the holidays with German-style Christmas market 00:37

HARMONY, Pa. (KDKA) - Harmony kicks off the holidays this weekend with its annual German-style Christmas market.

There will be German music, food, wine, moonshine, horse-and-buggy rides, and thousands of hand-made items for sale. The festival is so popular it was voted one of the top twenty Christmas markets in the county by Travel Magazine.

The market opened at 11 a.m. Saturday and closes at 6 p.m. Sunday's hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tickets are $8 for adults, $6 for museum members and seniors, and $4 for students.

First published on November 12, 2022 / 4:33 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.