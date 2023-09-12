Harlem Globetrotters bringing world tour to Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Harlem Globetrotters are bringing their world tour to Pittsburgh.

The Harlem Globetrotters are coming to PPG Paints Arena on Dec. 26 for shows at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

The 2024 world tour will stop in over 400 cities in over 25 countries.

Since 1926, the Harlem Globetrotters have showcased their iconic brand of basketball in more than 100 countries and territories across six continents.

Tickets go on sale Sept. 25.