Hard Rock Cafe Pittsburgh to close

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Another restaurant in Pittsburgh's Station Square is closing.

After more than two decades, the Hard Rock Cafe on West Station Square Drive is closing, a spokesperson for the restaurant confirmed.

The lease is up in February of next year, so the restaurant will permanently close on Feb. 15, a statement said.

"Hard Rock has enjoyed serving the Pittsburgh community for nearly 23 years and playing a role in the city's celebrated dining culture. We are so grateful to our incredible team members and fans in the Steel City for their support and memories all this time," the restaurant's spokesperson said.

The Hard Rock Cafe opened in Pittsburgh in 2002. It has a stage, seats for 200 people inside and a private indoor patio room. It employs 55 people, who were given the option to transfer to different locations.

It's another loss for Station Square. Joe's Crab Shack shuttered in September and Buca di Beppo closed when the Italian restaurant chain declared bankruptcy. There's still a handful of eateries in Station Square like Tupelo Honey, The Melting Pot, and the Grand Concourse.

Hard Rock says it has 314 locations in 74 countries, though the only other cafe in Pennsylvania is in Philadelphia. Hard Rock says it's opening five new locations this month but didn't say where.

The first Hard Rock Cafe opened in London in 1971. The Seminole Tribe of Florida later purchased the company in 2007. In addition to restaurants, casinos and hotels, Hard Rock says it owns the largest collection of authentic music memorabilia.