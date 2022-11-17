'Hanks-giving Day:' Tom Hanks to take over the Pittsburgh radio airwaves on Thanksgiving Day

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - When Pittsburghers hit the road on Thanksgiving Day, they can listen to music hand-picked by Tom Hanks.

According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, 91.3-FM, WYEP will be playing 100 songs hand-picked by Hanks.

WYEP called Hanks an honorary Pittsburgher because of his portrayal of Fred Rogers in the 2019 movie A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.

On Thanksgiving Day, listeners can hear the songs Hanks has chosen which WYEP has described as "eclectic and very fun" that range a 66-year time span from 1956 all the way to 2022.

"Hanks Giving" is scheduled on WYEP from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.