Watch CBS News
Local News

'Hanks-giving Day:' Tom Hanks to take over the Pittsburgh radio airwaves on Thanksgiving Day

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - When Pittsburghers hit the road on Thanksgiving Day, they can listen to music hand-picked by Tom Hanks. 

According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, 91.3-FM, WYEP will be playing 100 songs hand-picked by Hanks. 

WYEP called Hanks an honorary Pittsburgher because of his portrayal of Fred Rogers in the 2019 movie A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

On Thanksgiving Day, listeners can hear the songs Hanks has chosen which WYEP has described as "eclectic and very fun" that range a 66-year time span from 1956 all the way to 2022. 

"Hanks Giving" is scheduled on WYEP from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. 

First published on November 17, 2022 / 10:26 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.