Hank Aaron memorialized with Hall of Fame statue and USPS stamp 50 years after hitting 715th home run

It has been 50 years since the world of baseball cheered on the legendary Hank Aaron hitting his 715th home run, breaking one of the sport's most cherished records. To honor the milestone, Aaron is being honored posthumously with a statue and a stamp.

The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown, N. Y. revealed Monday that a new statue honoring the famed baseball player will be unveiled next month. The bronze statue will be installed on the first floor of the museum.

A view of a statue commemorating the 50th Anniversary of Hank Aaron's 715th home run prior to the game between the New York Mets and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on Monday, April 8, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. Todd Kirkland/MLB Photos via Getty Images

"The legacy of Hank Aaron has always been about so much more than just his incredible baseball achievements," said Jane Forbes Clark, chairman of the Hall of Fame board, in a statement. "His philanthropic vision, his support of youth empowerment efforts and his pioneering work as an executive have opened the doors of opportunity for millions throughout the United States and around the world."

Aaron's widow Billye said in a statement that she believes her late husband would have been pleased and excited for the statue to go on display.

"His life and legacy reflected his high hopes and big dreams. Both inspired and propelled him to incredible accomplishments in the face of seemingly insurmountable obstacles," she said. "He wanted to be an inspiration to young boys and girls everywhere."

Also on Monday, the U.S. Postal Service announced that it will issue a commemorative Forever stamp to honor and celebrate Aaron's life and career.

The stamp art will feature a digital painting of Aaron as a member of the Braves.

The U.S. Postal Service unveiled a new commemorative stamp honoring MLB legend Hank Aaron. USPS

"The selvage showcases a digital painting of Aaron watching the ball he had just hit for his record-breaking 715th home run on April 8, 1974," USPS said in a statement.

The official first day of issue and stamp dedication ceremony will be announced at a later date.

Aaron had a celebrated 23-year big-league career with the Atlanta Braves and Milwaukee Brewers. On April 8, 1974, his 715th career home run surpassed Babe Ruth atop Major League Baseball's home run list.

By the end of his career, Aaron had 755 home runs to his name, a mark that stood until Barry Bonds hit 762 from 1986-2007, a feat assisted by performance-enhancing drugs.

He was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1982. A 25-time All-Star, he set a record with 2,297 RBIs. He continues to hold the records for 1,477 extra-base hits and 6,856 total bases.

Aaron died in January 2021.