Hampton Twp. teenager and family going to the Super Bowl thanks to Make-a-Wish

By: KDKA-TV's Ashley Funyak

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A local teenager from Hampton Township who's facing his own cancer battle continues to help others going through the same thing -- and now he's headed to the Super Bowl!

17-year-old Aiden Hanna and his family are already in Las Vegas and are keeping up with activities that have been set up by Make-a-Wish until the game takes place on Sunday.

Submitted

Aiden was diagnosed with a form of bone cancer in 2020, but says right now, he's feeling okay and will be rooting for the 49ers when he gets into the stands.

Aiden also runs a nonprofit called Aiden's Helping Hands,' which raises money to help reduce the financial burden that comes with receiving treatment.

You may remember hearing about him and the organization last summer when he hosted a charity golf tournament.

Since founding the nonprofit in 2020, Aiden has raised close to $100,000.