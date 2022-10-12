Hambone's location in Lawrenceville set to be purchased by new ownership group

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A popular bar in Lawrenceville that closed its doors two years ago has found a new owner.

According to the Tribune-Review, a new ownership group will be buying the former Hambone's location along Butler Street and says they'll keep the spirit of the bar up and running.

Former popular bar Hambone's is on verge of being purchased by new local owners. They tell me they plan to maintain the spirit of the Lawrenceville joint, including hosting open mic nights for comedians and local acts, and serving a good burger & fries https://t.co/l7iVCiuo4y — Ryan Deto (@RyanDeto) October 11, 2022

Jack Welsh, a local businessman told the Trib that he and his group will soon finalize the sale of the building and says they have completed a transfer of the liquor license for the site.

The bar closed in 2020 following the death of then owner Jeffrey Holt.

Welsh says the bar and restaurant's new name will be The Derby, which could open as soon as June of next year.

In addition to a menu consisting of burgers and fries, Welsh says The Derby will also pay homage to 'The O', which also closed in 2020, by serving oversized portions of french fries.

Welsh says he's looking forward to becoming a part of the community in Lawrenceville.